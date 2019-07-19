Hyundai Motor union plans vote on strike for wage hike
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s union said Friday it plans to hold a vote later this month over whether to stage a strike as the company sticks to a wage freeze.
On Monday, Hyundai's union will ask the National Labor Relations Commission to intervene in the labor-management dispute to seek a settlement, union spokesman Hong Jae-gwan said over the phone.
The 51,000-strong union plans to have its members vote from July 29-30 as the commission is expected to decide not to intervene in Hyundai's labor-management dispute over wages, he said.
In Korea, a labor union is required to make a request with the commission for mediation in a dispute with companies over wages. If not mediated, the union has the right to ask its members' to vote on whether to go on strike.
In this year's wage talks, Hyundai workers demanded an increase of 123,000 won (US$105) per person in basis monthly salary for the one-year period that ends in March in 2020, and 30 percent of the net income for the one-year year period that ended in March 2019, as bonuses.
In their latest meeting, held on Friday, Hyundai and the union failed to narrow gap running deep between them over wages.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
-
2
Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
4
(LEAD) Japan calls South Korea's rejection of arbitration offer 'very regrettable'
-
5
Man seriously injured after setting fire to his car near Japanese Embassy