Cheong Wa Dae says Japan violating int'l law, ponders 'all options'
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in accused Japan on Friday of breaching international law with unilateral export restrictions against South Korea.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, was countering a statement by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono that Seoul is not abiding by a 1965 bilateral treaty in violation of international law.
Japan's claim is "incorrect," Kim told reporters.
He pointed out that South Korea's Supreme Court had ruled that the treaty does not cover compensation for Japan's "inhumane crime and infringement on human rights" against Korean victims of its wartime forced labor.
Kim said the government is following the court decision in a democratic country with the constitutional division of powers.
He said Seoul is still willing to resolve the historical dispute and Japan's export curbs via diplomacy, adding "all options" are on the table.
A Cheong Wa Dae official later indicated that the bilateral military information-sharing accord is among the options. He said Cheong Wa Dae will "objectively scrutinize" the issue of General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
"We'll be taking an objective look at the GSOMIA qualitatively and quantitatively in terms of the information that we (have) exchanged," the official said in English. "We will scrutinize GSOMIA objectively and see qualitatively how helpful that is to us."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
1
U.S. House passes amendment calling for formal end to Korean War
-
2
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
3
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
South Korea braces for approaching typhoon
-
2
Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon, political party chiefs united against Japan's export restrictions
-
4
N. Korea's deputy envoy to U.N. seen returning from trip to Pyongyang
-
5
(LEAD) Japan calls South Korea's rejection of arbitration offer 'very regrettable'