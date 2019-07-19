S. Korean Bond Yields on July 19, 2019
All Headlines 16:42 July 19, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.430 1.444 -1.4
3-year TB 1.327 1.345 -1.8
10-year TB 1.456 1.472 -1.6
2-year MSB 1.355 1.378 -2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.832 1.850 -1.8
91-day CD 1.590 1.610 -2.0
(END)
