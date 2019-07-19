(Gwangju Swimming) Outspoken coach of Australian team keeps mum on doping scandal
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Australia's swimming head coach, Jacco Verhaeren, has been a vocal critic of doping in his sport, but with the FINA World Championships under way in South Korea, the Dutchman on Friday chose to keep his focus on the competition.
One of his swimmers, Mack Horton, has been locked in a feud with Chinese star Sun Yang, who faces allegations that he smashed vials containing samples of his blood following a test. FINA has cleared him to compete, much to the ire of some athletes. Horton, the only man to beat Sun in the 400m freestyle in the past eight years, once labeled Sun "a drug cheat."
In Australian interviews, Verhaeren called on FINA and other parties involved to provide "more clarity, more transparency" in doping cases like Sun's.
But at a press conference in Gwangju, host of the ongoing world championships, Verhaeren said this is "never the time and place" to speak about those issues.
"At a world championship, the job is very much to stay focus on the meet. So that's what we do right now," he said. "After the meet, I'd be more than happy to address it again and go into that a little bit more. Of course, the stance I took hasn't changed."
In the pool, Sun has been the dominant force in the 400m since getting upset by Horton at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, while the Australian has fallen on hard times. Horton didn't make the cut at his national trials and only made the world championships team as a discretionary pick.
Verhaeren said Horton, along with another 400m free swimmer, Jack McLoughlin, have both shown "good progress" in training and he was looking forward to seeing both of them in the 400m.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
