Hyundai Mobis develops camera system to replace side mirrors
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's largest auto parts maker, said Sunday it has developed a camera monitoring system that will replace side-view mirrors in next-generation vehicles.
Three high-performance camera sensors inside the vehicle will not only increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots, and but also improve fuel efficiency as side-view mirrors will be hidden inside the car, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.
"The paradigm shift to the future car is demanding both functional and design upgrades of all core components, which have been taken for granted until today," Vice President Gregory Baratoff in charge of autonomous vehicle development at Hyundai Mobis said in the statement.
The company will not only develop element technologies, like sensors and solutions based on them, but also the core parts portfolio that it has already secured in accordance with the future car era, he said.
With the advanced sensor technology, Hyundai Mobis has joined a couple of global future mobility developers and it aims to export the advanced technology to carmakers, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Budding edu-tech firm seeks to bridge generations with senior jobs
-
1
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
2
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
5
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
2
(2nd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he is willing to help resolve S. Korea-Japan dispute