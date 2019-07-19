Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Japan violating int'l law, ponders 'all options'
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in accused Japan on Friday of breaching international law with unilateral export restrictions against South Korea.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, was countering a statement by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono that Seoul is not abiding by a 1965 bilateral treaty in violation of international law.
(2nd LD) Japan calls South Korea's rejection of arbitration offer 'very regrettable'
TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan called in South Korea's ambassador to the country and filed a protest on Friday after Seoul rejected its call for an arbitration panel on wartime forced labor, with the escalating row showing signs of spreading to the security realm.
Thursday was the deadline Tokyo set for Seoul to respond to its June 19 request to form a panel consisting of three third-country members. Seoul rejected the demand, saying the issue should be resolved through diplomatic talks, rather than a dispute settlement process.
(LEAD) Man dies after setting fire to his car near Japanese Embassy
SEOUL -- A man in his 70s died after setting fire to his car as it was parked in front of a building housing the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday, police said.
The 78-year-old man, identified only by the surname Kim, drove his car onto the sidewalk in front of the entrance of the building and set fire to the inside of the vehicle around 3:24 a.m., suffering burns all over his body, according to police. Inside the car, inflammable materials including butane gas were found.
Government eyeing increased workweek for localization of materials
SEJONG -- The government said Friday that it is considering allowing selected people to work more than 52 hours per week for tests that are part of localization of key industrial materials.
Last year, South Korea cut the maximum weekly working hours to 52 from the previous 68 to help people strike a balance between work and life.
(News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
SEOUL -- A rancorous diplomatic spat between South Korea and Japan is casting doubts over the fate of a military intelligence-sharing pact seen as a rare symbol of their trust and a key platform for trilateral security cooperation involving the United States.
The tussle that started from a simmering row over Japan's wartime forced labor has been escalating into the economic domain with Tokyo's July 4 measure to tighten restrictions on exports to South Korea of key industrial materials.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike 1.35 pct on Fed rate cut hope
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks gained more than 1 percent to snap a two-day losing streak Friday on growing hopes for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cuts. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 27.81 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,094.36. Trading volume was moderate at 386 million shares worth 4.1 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with winners far outnumbering losers 661 to 183.
Moon mentions responsibility for cases of lax military discipline
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday he feels responsible for recent cases of lax military discipline and ordered his defense minister and military chief to take stern countermeasures.
"The people are concerned about the military's discipline and security posture due to several recent incidents. As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I feel responsible," Moon said in a lunch meeting with retired military leaders at Cheong Wa Dae.
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
GWANGJU -- U.S. swimmer Lilly King is as biting in her criticism of doping as she's fast in the pool.
At a press conference on Friday at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, King, a four-time world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, took thinly-veiled shots at Chinese star Sun Yang, who's accused of destroying vials containing samples of his blood. Sun has been cleared by FINA to race here, but the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
