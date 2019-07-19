(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea scores tournament-high 6 goals in men's water polo loss
(ATTN: ADDS details at bottom, photo)
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea netted its tournament-best six goals in a losing effort in men's water polo at the world championships on Friday, a valiant effort that had the partisan crowd roaring on a rainy evening in Gwangju.
Captain Lee Seon-uk and Han Hyo-min each had two goals, and two other players chipped in a goal apiece in a 24-6 loss to Montenegro at the FINA World Championships. South Korea finished last in Group A to be relegated to the 13th-16th place semifinals against Kazakhstan on Sunday at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue.
South Korea, which received a spot in the tournament as the host nation, scored 11 goals and allowed 72 in three losses.
The winner of that match will move on to the 13th place game, while the loser will fall to the 15th place game, both of them next Tuesday.
South Korea showed some fight in earlier matches against Greece and Serbia, combining for five goals against teams that had finished fourth and third at the previous world championships.
South Korea still had a chance to qualify for the playoffs by beating Montenegro and finishing third in the group, but containing Montenegro, which placed fifth at the 2017 worlds, proved to be too tall of an order for the home team.
After two straight draws to start the tournament, Montenegro came out looking very much like the desperate team. Aleksandar Ivovic opened the scoring 1:07 into the game, and Montenegro went on to score five more in the first quarter.
South Korea did get one goal back in the opening frame, as Kim Dong-hyeok, who had two goals against Greece in the first preliminary game, beat goalkeeper Slaven Kandic on the short side with 4:25 left in the quarter.
Lee Seon-uk hit the crossbar 90 seconds into the second quarter, and later in the period, South Korea had a goal wiped out when the referee had missed South Korea's request for a timeout.
Then with two ticks left in the second quarter, Song Jae-hoon scored off a rebound after Kim Moon-soo's shot bounced off a goal post.
It cut the deficit to 10-2, but Serbia opened the third with five unanswered goals.
South Korea still had some fight left, as Han Hyo-min scored one from long range with three minutes left in the third quarter to make it 15-3. It was Han's second goal of the tournament.
Lee Seon-uk got himself on the score sheet at 6:47 in the fourth quarter, as his shot bounced right in front of the net and skipped past Kandic.
And with South Korea down 21-4, Han scored his second of the match at 3:32 mark. Lee also picked up his second goal of the game with 2:04 remaining in the game, with his long-range shot going in off the left goal post.
South Korea had three goals in the final frame on seven shots, and converted both of its extra player opportunities.
The team had 21 total shot attempts, led by four each from Lee and Chu Min-jong. For Montenegro, 10 different players found the back of the net, and Ivovic led the way with six goals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
