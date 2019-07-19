(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean players get confidence boost after goal fest in loss

South Korea dropped its third straight preliminary match at the FINA World Championships on Friday, falling to Montenegro 24-6 at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. But those half-dozen goals represented a tournament-high for South Korea, which is competing at the worlds for the first time after receiving its spot as the host nation. Fans who braved the rain had plenty to cheer about; South Korea had five goals total in two previous games and exceeded that in one memorable match.

