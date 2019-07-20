Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul may reconsider military pact with Japan amid export row (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan in escalating dispute over Seoul's rejection of arbitration offer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul, Tokyo in row about Seoul's dismissal of arbitration offer (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo in argument regarding Seoul's rejection of arbitration offer (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan in escalating dispute as Seoul rejects arbitration offer (Segye Times)
-- Seoul, Tokyo face prolonged dispute over export row, arbitration offer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul may reconsider military pact with Japan amid escalating export row (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul may rethink military deal with Japan amid rising export row (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul, Tokyo in intensifying row over Seoul's rejection of arbitration offer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea-Japan dispute spreads to security issue (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan warns of additional restrictions on exports to S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Intelligence pact with Tokyo is at risk, says Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row (Korea Herald)
-- Korea-Japan dispute spreads to security issue (Korea Times)
