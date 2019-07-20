(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 20)
Point of no return
Seoul, Tokyo should avoid head-on clash
South Korea and Japan appear to be approaching the point of no return in their confrontation over wartime forced labor and the ensuing trade row. Concerns are growing over the developments, which could put both sides on a head-on collision course.
Japan is escalating tensions by threatening to take further retaliatory measures against Seoul after imposing export restrictions on three key materials needed for Korean firms to make semiconductors and display panels. Korea is also determined to take tit-for-tat action, although it is calling for a diplomatic resolution.
On Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo to lodge a complaint about Seoul's rejection of Tokyo's demand to establish a third-party arbitration panel. The move came a day after the Japan-imposed deadline for Korea to respond to its June 19 request to set up the panel to discuss the forced labor issue.
Japan's next moves might include taking the thorny historical issue to the International Court of Justice, to which Korea is strongly opposed. A more realistic and powerful option is for Tokyo to remove Korea from the "white list" of countries entitled to preferential trade treatment.
The Shinzo Abe administration has already vowed to take that option in apparent retaliation against rulings by the South Korean Supreme Court last year that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to Koreans forced into labor during World War II. Japan has protested against the rulings, claiming that all reparations issues arising from its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea were settled by a 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized diplomatic ties.
However, Seoul rejected the Japanese claim, with the court allowing Korean victims to seize the firms' Korean assets. The issue has plunged bilateral ties to the worst level since 1965. As the situation stands now, both sides cannot restore their relations to normal.
If Japan excludes Korea from the list of preferential trade countries, it would cause much more far-reaching damage to Korean industries and economy. It could also go beyond the trade spat because the delisting implies that Tokyo no longer regards Seoul as its ally. Furthermore, Japan's move may jeopardize trilateral cooperation with the U.S. in defense and security in Northeast Asia.
That is why the Moon Jae-in administration is going all-out to prevent the Abe government from expanding its trade retaliation against Korea. On Thursday, Moon and the heads of five ruling and opposition parties agreed to launch a bipartisan task force to tackle Tokyo's use of trade as a political weapon.
One notable measure under consideration is a possible revocation of a military information-sharing pact with Japan. A senior presidential official said Seoul will review whether to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). But such a step should not be taken because it could pose a security threat not only to both countries, but also the U.S.
The trade feud must be solved through dialogue and compromise as President Moon has stressed. Prime Minister Abe had better retract the export curbs and refrain from dropping Korea from the white list. Most of all, the two leaders must hold a summit sooner rather than later to find a diplomatic solution. They should not cross the point of no return.
(END)
