Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 20, 2019
SEOUL, Jul. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/24 Rain 80
Incheon 30/24 Rain 80
Suwon 29/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 28/24 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/24 Rain 80
Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 26/23 Rain 80
Jeonju 27/24 Rain 80
Gwangju 26/24 Rain 70
Jeju 29/23 Rain 60
Daegu 27/24 Rain 90
Busan 27/24 Rain 80
(END)
