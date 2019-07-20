Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 20, 2019

SEOUL, Jul. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Rain 80

Incheon 30/24 Rain 80

Suwon 29/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 28/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/24 Rain 80

Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 26/23 Rain 80

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/24 Rain 70

Jeju 29/23 Rain 60

Daegu 27/24 Rain 90

Busan 27/24 Rain 80

