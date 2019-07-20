Memory chip prices jump following Japan export curbs

The prices of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips jumped by up to 25 percent to US$3,736 on Friday from $3,030 on July 5, one day after Japan's announcement on export curbs. Those of NAND flash memory chips rose by up to 6.1 percent to $2,493 from $2,350 during the same period, according to global market research firm DRAMeXchange.