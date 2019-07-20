(Gwangju Swimming) Diving medalist Kim Su-ji ends world championships with whimper
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Kim Su-ji couldn't have asked for a better start to her 2019 world championships. She just wishes she had a better finish to the competition.
Kim teamed up with Kim Ji-wook to rank 15th among 18 pairs in the mixed synchronized 3m springboard final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju on Saturday.
It marked the end of Kim Su-ji's up-and-down campaign.
Kim won a surprise bronze medal in the 1m springboard last Saturday, the first day of competition after the opening ceremony, and became the first South Korean diver to reach the world championships podium.
On a down note, Kim failed to grab a spot in next year's Tokyo Olympics in the 3m springboard. She was eliminated in the preliminary by ranking in 21st place. She had to crack the top 18 to move on to the semifinals, and from there, finish in the top 12 to make the final and earn a trip to the Olympics.
"I had a great start to the championships, but the finish left a sour taste in my mouth," Kim said. "But there's no point of having regrets now because I can't turn back the time. I'll work hard to make sure I won't experience these feelings again."
Kim had a late switch of her synchronized partner. Kim Yeong-nam was her initial partner but he suffered a triceps injury during an earlier event and withdrew from the championships on Tuesday. High school senior Kim Ji-wook stepped in as a replacement, but his inexperience showed in the final.
Kim Su-ji still thanked him for trying to make the partnership work. The disappointing finish notwithstanding, she said she still enjoyed her experience in Gwangju.
"I think it meant a lot to compete at a world championship at home," she said. "With so many home fans in the stands, it felt like we were competing at a domestic event. I am just disappointed that I let those fans down at the end."
Kim made her Summer Games debut at London 2012 as a 14-year-old, but missed the qualifying for the next Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Kim will have another chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 at the FINA Diving World Cup in the Japanese capital next spring.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Budding edu-tech firm seeks to bridge generations with senior jobs
-
1
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
2
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
1
Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
2
(2nd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says Japan violating int'l law, ponders 'all options' including military pact
-
5
(4th LD) Japan protests S. Korea's rejection of arbitration, Seoul says no violation of int'l law