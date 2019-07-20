Tour agency sells trips to Pyongyang for soccer match between Koreas
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A tour agency specializing in trips to North Korea has launched the sale of a tour package to Pyongyang for a rare World Cup qualification soccer match between South and North Korea, its website showed Saturday.
In a recent draw, the two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. South Korea is to play North Korea in an away match in October and expectations are growing that the game could take place in the North's capital of Pyongyang.
The Beijing-based Koryo Tours "fully" expects the match to be held Pyongyang this time, though it added that a third country could be chosen for its venue.
"Join us in Pyongyang to see North Korea's & South Korea's national teams take each other on to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!" it said in a posting on its website.
"It's a rare chance to attend the Korean derby in Pyongyang and join the locals as they cheer on the local heroes versus the heroes from the other side of the DMZ!" it added.
If held in Pyongyang, the game would be the first between the two Koreas in the North's capital since a friendly in October 1990.
During the third and last rounds of the 2010 World Cup qualification, South Korea met the North in two away matches but both of them were held in Shanghai, China, instead of Pyongyang.
(END)
