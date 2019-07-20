(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean diver Woo Ha-ram finishes 6th in men's 10m platform
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram finished in sixth place in the men's 10m platform at the world championships on Saturday, punctuating a solid campaign with his fifth top-10 performance here.
Woo scored 477.25 points from six attempts at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, ending up 63.80 points behind the bronze medalist, Aleksandr Bondar of Russia, after a disastrous final dive.
Yang Jian of China got the gold with 598.65 points. Yang Hao, also of China, took silver with 585.75 points.
This was the final diving event of these world championships.
Earlier at the championships, Woo placed fourth in the 1m springboard and 3m springboard, earning an Olympic spot in the latter.
In the team event, Woo and Kim Yeong-nam finished 10th in the synchronized 3m springboard and sixth in the synchronized 10m platform.
Woo also secured a berth at next year's Tokyo Olympics in the 10m platform by reaching the final. With that end of the business taken care of, Woo went out and performed well until the final dive.
In diving, the two highest and the two lowest scores from seven judges are wiped out, and the sum of the remaining scores is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
There were some high scores right out of the gate, and Woo's 81.60 points in the opening dive, while solid, only left him in a tie for sixth. Thomas Daley of Britain and Yang Jian threw down the gauntlet with scores of 93.50 and 91.80 points in the opening round.
Woo scored 81.60 points again on the second dive. Yang Jian and Yang Hao both scored over 90 points in the second round to start pulling away from the competition. Bondar moved into third at 169.80, and Woo was only 6.60 points behind the Russian.
Woo scored 86.40 points with a back 3 1/2 somersault pike in his third dive to rise to third place with 249.60 points, 1.05 points ahead of Bondar but 22.50 points back of Yang Hao for second.
Yang Jian was in first place with 283.20 points. With the two Chinese divers so far ahead, everyone was playing for bronze medal with three dives remaining.
Bondar, who was diving six positions ahead of Woo, put up 99 points in his fourth dive to get to 347.55 points, but the best Woo could manage in response was 89.25 points from his armstand back three somersault pike. Woo now trailed Bondar by 8.70 points in fourth place.
Bondar took the bronze medal out of reach for Woo by scoring 99.90 points in his penultimate dive, which took him to 447.45 points.
Woo got 81.40 points for his forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck to reach 420.25, and entered the final round trailing Bondar by 27.20 points, a virtually insurmountable deficit in one dive.
Bondar finished off with 93.60 points for 541.05 points overall, and Woo fumbled his entry on his forward 2 1/2 somersault three twists for 57 points, his lowest of the final, and settled for sixth.
