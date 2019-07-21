Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 21, 2019
SEOUL, Jul. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 30
Incheon 27/23 Rain 30
Suwon 29/24 Rain 30
Cheongju 29/24 Rain 20
Daejeon 29/24 Rain 20
Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 30/24 Rain 70
Jeonju 28/24 Rain 20
Gwangju 29/24 Rain 20
Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/24 Rain 60
Busan 27/24 Rain 60
