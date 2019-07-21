Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

July 21, 2019

SEOUL, Jul. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/24 Rain 30

Incheon 27/23 Rain 30

Suwon 29/24 Rain 30

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 20

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 20

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 30/24 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 20

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 20

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/24 Rain 60

Busan 27/24 Rain 60

(END)

