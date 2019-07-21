Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3.9 magnitude quake detected in central S. Korea

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central South Korean city of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 11:04 a.m. in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The agency said it will announce additional information after manually analyzing the tremor.

#earthquake #Sangju
