3.9 magnitude quake detected in central S. Korea
All Headlines 11:27 July 21, 2019
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central South Korean city of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 11:04 a.m. in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The agency said it will announce additional information after manually analyzing the tremor.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
