U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will make a two-day visit to Seoul this week for consultations with top government officials, Cheong Wa Dae announced Sunday.

Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office, plans to hold talks with Bolton on Wednesday.

To be discussed are "pending major issues" between the two nations, including ways to establish a permanent peace regime through complete denuclearization, as well as strengthening their alliance, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

She added Bolton is due to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday.

He will also have meetings with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Ko said.

The U.S. government earlier said Bolton had left for Japan and South Korea. His trip comes amid deepening friction between the two top allies of Washington in Asia.

