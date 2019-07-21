U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will make a two-day visit to Seoul this week for consultations with top government officials, Cheong Wa Dae announced Sunday.
Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office, plans to hold talks with Bolton on Wednesday.
To be discussed are "pending major issues" between the two nations, including ways to establish a permanent peace regime through complete denuclearization, as well as strengthening their alliance, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
She added Bolton is due to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday.
He will also have meetings with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Ko said.
The U.S. government earlier said Bolton had left for Japan and South Korea. His trip comes amid deepening friction between the two top allies of Washington in Asia.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Budding edu-tech firm seeks to bridge generations with senior jobs
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
-
1
S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
2
(2nd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says he is willing to help resolve S. Korea-Japan dispute
-
5
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions