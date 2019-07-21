Disney's 'The Lion King' attracts over 2 mln viewers in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Disney's latest movie, "The Lion King," has attracted more than 2 million viewers in South Korea as of Sunday after just five days in local theaters, the movie's distributor said.
It was the shortest time a Disney film has drawn more than 2 million people in South Korea, according to the Walt Disney Company Korea.
It took eight days for the "Beauty and the Beast" to attract more than 2 million viewers in 2017 in South Korea. For "Aladdin," it took 11 days.
"The Lion King" is a photorealistic, computer-animated remake of the 1994 Disney animated musical drama of the same title.
It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer peak season and forecast take over the top spot at the Korean box office from its Disney sister movies "Spider-Man" and "Aladdin," which have dominated the movie chart for weeks.
"Aladdin," which was released on May 23 here, has sold a total of 10.74 million tickets to become the fourth most-watched foreign film ever in South Korea.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Budding edu-tech firm seeks to bridge generations with senior jobs
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
WTO to formally discuss Japan's export curbs on S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon apologizes for failure to keep campaign pledge on minimum wage
-
4
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
5
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
-
1
S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
2
(2nd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says he is willing to help resolve S. Korea-Japan dispute
-
5
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions