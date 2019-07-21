Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Disney's 'The Lion King' attracts over 2 mln viewers in S. Korea

All Headlines 15:36 July 21, 2019

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Disney's latest movie, "The Lion King," has attracted more than 2 million viewers in South Korea as of Sunday after just five days in local theaters, the movie's distributor said.

It was the shortest time a Disney film has drawn more than 2 million people in South Korea, according to the Walt Disney Company Korea.

It took eight days for the "Beauty and the Beast" to attract more than 2 million viewers in 2017 in South Korea. For "Aladdin," it took 11 days.

This image provided by the Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from "The Lion King." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The Lion King" is a photorealistic, computer-animated remake of the 1994 Disney animated musical drama of the same title.

It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer peak season and forecast take over the top spot at the Korean box office from its Disney sister movies "Spider-Man" and "Aladdin," which have dominated the movie chart for weeks.

"Aladdin," which was released on May 23 here, has sold a total of 10.74 million tickets to become the fourth most-watched foreign film ever in South Korea.
