(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. star Ledecky chasing 1st gold
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Five gold medals will be awarded in the swimming pool at the FINA World Championships on Tuesday, with the American star Katie Ledecky set to resume her assault on the record books in the 1,500m freestyle.
Ledecky failed to capture her fourth straight world title in the 400m freestyle on Sunday at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, where she was upset by Ariarne Titmus of Australia. Ledecky's bid to sweep the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles for an unprecedented fourth consecutive world championships was foiled at the onset.
Ledecky already holds the record with three 1,500m freestyle titles, and she's also the world record holder with a time of 15:20.48.
Ledecky will have a grueling schedule in Gwangju and Tuesday will be one of her tougher days, as she will also enter the heats and, if she qualifies as expected, semifinals for the 200m freestyle.
Ledecky won the 200m free in 2015 but shared silver with Emma McKeon of Australia in 2017 behind Federica Pellegrini of Italy.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, the South Korean men's water polo team will face New Zealand in the 15th place game. It will be the final match of the men's tournament for South Korea, which received its spot here as the host nation.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Tuesday. All times are local.
- High diving (Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue)
Women's rounds 3-4 (12 p.m.)
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 50m breaststroke, heats (10 a.m.~)
Women's 200m freestyle, heats
Men's 200m butterfly, heats
Men's 800m freestyle, heats
Men's 200m freestyle, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 1,500m freestyle, final
Men's 50m breaststroke, semifinals
Women's 100m backstroke, final
Men's 100m backstroke, final
Women's 200m freestyle, semifinals
Men's 200m butterfly, semifinals
Women's 100m breaststroke, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's 15th place game, South Korea vs. New Zealand (8 a.m.)
Men's 13th place game, Kazakhstan vs. Brazil (9:30 a.m.)
Men's 9th-12th place semifinals, Japan vs. South Africa (11 a.m.)
Men's 9th-12th place semifinals, Montenegro vs. the United States (12:30 p.m.)
Men's quarterfinals, Serbia vs. Spain (2 p.m.)
Men's quarterfinals, Croatia vs. Germany (3:30 p.m.)
Men's quarterfinals, Hungary vs. Australia (5 p.m.)
Men's quarterfinals, Italy vs. Greece (6:30 p.m.)
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
