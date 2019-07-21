(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Kim Seo-yeong advances to women's 200m IM final

In the IM, swimmers race in the order of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Swimming in the first heat, Kim was first after the first 50m at 27.52 seconds. And she remained in the lead after the backstroke session at 1:00.27. But the South Korean fell behind Sydney Pickrem of Canada and Ye Shiwen of China over the breaststroke stretch, and finished third in her heat behind those two at 2:10.21.