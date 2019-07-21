(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Aussie teen stuns American star; world record set in Day 1 in pool
(ATTN: ADDS comments in paras 8, 12-13)
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 21 (Yonhap) -- On a cloudy Sunday in Gwangju, stars shone brightly inside the main pool of the world swimming championships.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia shocked Katie Ledecky of the United States to win the women's 400m freestyle at the FINA World Championships on Sunday, with a time of 3:58.76.
Ledecky, the world record holder who was going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive world title, clocked 3:59.97. Leah Smith of the United States got the bronze in 4:01.29.
This was the first day of swimming races in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and this is as big an upset as there will be.
Ledecky led Titmus by 0.62 second at the 350m mark, but Titmus kicked into another gear that Ledecky never had, posting an incredible final lap of 29.51 seconds. Ledecky covered the final 50m in 31.34 seconds, by far her worst lap in the final.
While setting a personal best, Titmus, 18, also denied Ledecky a chance to sweep 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle gold medals for the fourth straight world championships.
Ledecky was also trying to become the third woman to win an individual event at least four times, though she will have two more cracks at it later in the 800m and 1,500m free.
"The time was not surprise. I knew that I properly had that in me," Titmus said. "I'm pretty thrilled at the moment. I'm very happy that I had my swim. It was great today."
Titmus was joined in the pantheon by Adam Peaty of Britain, who broke his own world record in the men's 100m breaststroke with 56.88 seconds in the semifinals.
Peaty had his first go at the record in the heats earlier Sunday, when he qualified for the semifinals in 57.59 seconds.
The final on Monday could well be a coronation for Peaty, who will chase his third straight title.
Asked to describe his feelings, Peaty said, "I don't know. There's no word except for 'incredible,'"
"Obviously I've been chasing that (record) for three years now, ever since I touched that board in Rio," Peaty continued. "In 2017, I learned a lot about myself and last week I still learned about myself, too. And it's a very special journey that we have and hopefully I'll go a bit faster tomorrow."
The first swimming gold medal of these championships went to Sun Yang of China in the men's 400m freestyle. It was Sun's record-setting fourth straight title in the event.
Sun clocked 3:42.44 to become the first to win the men's 400m free title four times, breaking a tie with Ian Thorpe of Australia.
It was Sun's 10th career gold medal at the worlds, making him the first Asian swimmer to reach double figures in world titles.
Mack Horton of Australia, the 2016 Olympic champion and the only man to defeat Sun in the 400m free over the past eight years, got the silver in 3:43.17. Gabriele Detti of Italy took the bronze in 3:43.23.
But Sun's accomplishment on Sunday and the remainder of the competition will be tarnished by alleged doping rule violations.
Sun is accused of smashing vials of his blood sample from a test, but FINA has cleared him to compete in Gwangju. The World Anti-Doping Agency is challenging that rule, and Sun has requested a public hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in September in his case.
The 400m final took place against the backdrop of an ongoing feud between Sun and Horton, who has called the Chinese "a drug cheat."
American Caeleb Dressel, who tied Michael Phelps' record with seven titles in 2017, got his first gold in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.
The U.S. team of Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Nathan Adrian gave their country a record 13th world title in the event, with a competition record time of 3:09.06. Russia finished second in 3:09.97, followed by Australia with 3:11.22.
Earlier in the evening, Dressel won the semifinals in the men's 50m butterfly with a competition record time of 22.57 seconds.
The U.S. settled for silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, as Australia denied the Americans their second straight title with a time of 3:30.21.
The U.S. got silver in 3:31.02, and Canada grabbed bronze in 3:31.78.
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary is well on her way to winning her fourth consecutive 200m individual medley title, after winning the semifinals in 2:07.17. The world record holder will be the favorite heading into Monday's final.
South Korean Kim Seo-yeong qualified for the final by ranking seventh in the semifinals in 2:10.21. Kim was the only South Korean to survive the heats in the morning session.
In the women's 100m butterfly semifinals, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden led the way with 56.29 seconds. She owns the world record and has claimed this event at the past three world championships in a row. She will try to extend her streak in Monday's final.
