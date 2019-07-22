Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 22
General
-- President to hold meeting with senior secretaries
-- Parliamentary foreign affairs-trade committee to vote on resolution urging Japan to lift export curbs
-- EXO's Chanyeol-Sehun unit to drop new album
-- (Yonhap Feature) Continuing legal battles put fate of historic Hangeul record up in air
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from Hyundai Motor, Woori Financial Holdings
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
3.9 magnitude quake detected in central S. Korea
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise