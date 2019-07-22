Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

July 22, 2019

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 20

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 33/23 Sunny 20

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/24 Rain 20

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 20

Busan 29/23 Sunny 20

