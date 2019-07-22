Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 July 22, 2019
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/23 Sunny 20
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 20
Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 20
Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 33/23 Sunny 20
Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 0
Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/24 Rain 20
Daegu 34/24 Sunny 20
Busan 29/23 Sunny 20
(END)
