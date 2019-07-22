Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports drop 13.6 pct in first 20 days of July

All Headlines 09:09 July 22, 2019

SEJONG, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 13.6 percent in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier due mainly to weaker global demand for semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.

The country's exports stood at US$28.3 billion from July 1 to Saturday, according to the Korea Customs Service.

