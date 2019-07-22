Go to Contents Go to Navigation

5 dead, 11 injured in Samcheok road accident

All Headlines 09:25 July 22, 2019

SAMCHEOK, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A van carrying 16 people overturned on a road in northeastern South Korea on Monday, leaving five people dead and 11 others injured, police said.

After the 7:33 a.m. accident in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, the five were transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. The death toll could climb as some of the injured are in critical condition.

The police said the people, mostly elderly ones, were heading to a field to seed with chives. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

This photo, released by the Gangwon Fire Agency on July 22, 2019, shows an overturned van next to a road in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!