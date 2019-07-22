(2nd LD) 4 dead, 9 injured in Samcheok road accident
(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout)
SAMCHEOK, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A van carrying 16 people overturned on a road in northeastern South Korea on Monday, leaving four people dead and nine others injured, police said.
After the 7:33 a.m. accident in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, the four people, including the 61-year-old driver and two Thai nationals in their 30s or 40s, were transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, with three people in critical condition and the six others slightly injured.
The van, with the 16 people, including seven foreigners on board, entered a right curve on a downward slope before veering off the road and rolled over the guard rail on the left side. It appears to have failed to navigate the sharp curve for unknown reasons.
Three of the seven foreigners vanished from the scene following the accident, the police said. The police are chasing them as they are believed to have escaped the scene due to their illegal stay in South Korea.
"I had a seatbelt on. The car swung to and fro, and I heard a booming sound before losing consciousness," said a 70-year-old woman, who was one of the survivors. "After coming to my senses, I crawled out of the car and saw my colleagues screaming while bleeding. It was just simply hell."
The police said the van was bound for fields in high and cool areas of Samcheok and nearby towns, where the dayworkers would work to harvest vegetables, after leaving a labor market in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, around 1:00 a.m.
It was not immediately known whether Samcheok was their final destination.
The police are investigating the cause of the accident and looking into possibilities of the driver's carelessness, a failure in the vehicle's braking system and its poor maintenance.
The 15-seat vehicle was not overcapacity as it is allowed to carry up to 10 percent more than its capacity under the traffic law.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise