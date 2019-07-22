Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to build electric railway along east coast

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will spend 487.5 billion won (US$415 million) to establish an electric railway system along the east coast by 2022, the transport ministry said Monday.

If the electric railway is fully established from the southern port city of Busan to the eastern port city of Gangneung along the East Sea coast, it could be extended through North Korea in the future, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement

According to the ministry, electrified trains are currently in operation on two limited parts of the Donghae railway between the two port cities: the Busan-Pohang and the Donghae-Gangneung routes.

Diesel-powered trains are common on the railways across the country, and mainly only the subway systems run on electricity.

