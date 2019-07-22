Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street loss
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, tracking Wall Street declines in the previous session amid concerns about escalating trade tension between South Korea and Japan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,091.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index started on a weak note following a decline in U.S. shares Friday, with investor focus shifting to upcoming corporate earnings and Japan's move to expand its trade curbs on South Korea.
Auto stocks were down. Industry leader Hyundai Motor retreated 0.74 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day, and its parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.14 percent.
Tech shares gained. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.32 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.3 percent.
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, jumped 3.48 percent after a Seoul court over the weekend rejected an arrest warrant for CEO Kim Tae-han, who is under suspicion of orchestrating accounting fraud.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
-
4
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
3
S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
4
3.9 magnitude quake detected in central S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae