Hyundai launches hybrid version of latest Sonata model
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched the gasoline hybrid version of its all-new Sonata sedan in the domestic market for customers wanting fuel-efficient cars.
The Sonata 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid model comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and a solar roof, and it boasts a fuel economy of over 20 kilometers per liter, the company said in a statement.
The solar roof system can generate enough electricity to allow the car to travel about 1,300 kilometers a year, Hyundai claimed.
The hybrid model sells at a starting price of 28 million won and prices go up to 36 million won depending on options, it said.
In March, Hyundai launched the Sonata in 2.0-liter gasoline and 2.0-liter liquefied natural gas versions, with an aim to sell 70,000 Sonatas in Korea this year.
The 1.6-liter turbo gasoline model will go on sale later in 2019. It will be equipped with the Smart Stream T-GDi engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the company said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
1
(LEAD) Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
2
Defying worsening S. Korea-Japan ties, BTS concerts draw 210,000 fans in Japan
-
3
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
-
4
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
3
3.9 magnitude quake detected in central S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea remains on alert over Typhoon Danas
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae