Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple

All Headlines 10:41 July 22, 2019

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A family court on Monday approved a divorce settlement for high-profile star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, allowing them to get legally divorced.

The Seoul Family Court held a closed-door hearing over the divorce arrangement for the couple but did not provide details.

Last month, their legal representatives said the couple were taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their marriage.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Song couple #divorce
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!