Cheong Wa Dae to Abe: Stay 'in line' over bilateral rift
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in warned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday not to go too far in a friction between the neighboring countries, saying Seoul maintains the two-track approach of striving for forward-looking bilateral ties, separate from thorny historical issues.
Speaking in a TV interview after the weekend's upper house election, Abe said that "constructive" discussions will be possible only when South Korea brings an "appropriate response to its breach" of a 1965 treaty that normalized Seoul-Tokyo diplomatic relations.
Cheong Wa Dae said the South Korean government "has always responded" properly over relevant matters.
It's the Japanese side that has kept changing the rationale for its ongoing export curbs against South Korea, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, stressed in a press briefing.
She added there's no shift in the Moon administration's position to take a two-pronged approach toward historical matters and future partnerships in relations with Japan.
What Abe needs to do is to "stay in line and make utmost efforts for future cooperation between the two nations and their people," Ko said.
A Cheong Wa Dae official, meanwhile, told reporters later it's not appropriate for the South Korean government to make a formal assessment of Japan's latest election results.
