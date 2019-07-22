N. Korean defectors' group sends anti-Pyongyang leaflets across border
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors said Monday that it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, denouncing the North's leader, Kim Jong-un, as "the most brutal hereditary dictator in the 21st century."
The group, Fighters for a Free North Korea, flew 20 balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, to the North on Saturday, it said.
The balloons carried leaflets denouncing Kim, as well as 2,000 one-dollar bills, 1,000 USB drives and 500 booklets.
The group has continued to send similar leaflets despite the government's push to stop such campaigns over worries they might hamper its efforts to reduce tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.
The two Koreas are technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
