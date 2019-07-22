Go to Contents Go to Navigation

First lady to visit Gwangju for swimming championships

All Headlines 14:09 July 22, 2019

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Gwangju to see swimmers from around the world compete in a contest under way in the city, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

Kim will attend two competitions and host a luncheon for volunteer workers at the 18th FINA World Championships during her two-day trip there through Tuesday.

The event opened in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 12 for a two-week run.

President Moon Jae-in attended the opening ceremony.

Nearly two dozen Cheong Wa Dae officials, including its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, will also head to Gwangju to cheer for participating swimmers later Monday.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FINA World Championships
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!