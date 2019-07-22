(LEAD) First lady to visit Gwangju for swimming championships
(ATTN: ADDS President Moon's comment in paras 4-5; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Gwangju to see swimmers from around the world compete in a contest under way in the city, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Kim will attend two competitions and host a luncheon for volunteer workers at the 18th FINA World Championships during her two-day trip there through Tuesday.
The event opened in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 12 for a two-week run.
President Moon Jae-in attended the opening ceremony.
Presiding over a meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides, Moon asked the public to pay "special attention" to the Gwanju championship.
"If the people visit (the games) along with families, it would be of big help to the success of the event and also a good experience for kids," he said.
Nearly two dozen Cheong Wa Dae officials, including its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, will also head to Gwangju to cheer for participating swimmers later Monday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
