(2nd LD) First lady visits Gwangju for swimming championships
(ATTN: UPDATES article as Kim's visit taken place)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook visited Gwangju to see swimmers from around the world compete at the 18th FINA World Championships, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
The event opened in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 12 for a two-week run.
She watched South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong compete in the women's 200m individual medley final, joining the cheering crowd with other accompanying officials by waving small Korean national flags.
Afterwards, she came to the stadium lobby to greet Korean athletes. She shook hands with every one of the players and offered words of encouragement and took photos with them.
On Tuesday, she is scheduled to host a luncheon for volunteers.
President Moon Jae-in attended the opening ceremony.
Presiding over a meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides, Moon asked the public to pay "special attention" to the Gwanju championship.
"If the people visit (the games) along with families, it would be of big help to the success of the event and also a good experience for kids," he said.
Nearly two dozen Cheong Wa Dae officials, including its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, will also head to Gwangju to cheer for participating swimmers later Monday.
