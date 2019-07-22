(LEAD) Gov't to allow overtime work for localization of materials amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The government will allow companies involved in the localization of key industrial materials to receive a temporary exception to the 52-hour workweek to minimize the impact of Japan's recent export curbs, the labor minister said Monday.
Firms doing research and development (R&D) for parts localization and conducting tests to procure alternative parts in the wake of Japan's new export control will be able to permit their workers to do up to three months of special overtime work, according to Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap.
Under the law on labor standards, special overtime work beyond 12 hours per week is permitted only when concentrated work is needed to tackle natural or social disasters.
The latest decision will be an exception to the 52-hour workweek that was introduced in July last year for companies with more than 300 employees.
"The government will mobilize all available resources to minimize the possible impact of Japan's export restrictions on Korean companies," Lee told a press conference in the administrative capital of Sejong.
"The government regards the latest debacle as something that is almost equivalent to a social disaster," Lee said.
Japan began applying the curbs on exports to South Korea of three key materials needed for making chips and displays -- fluorine polyimide, resist and etching gas -- on July 4 in apparent response to Seoul's handling of a wartime forced labor issue.
Tokyo is now reviewing whether to remove South Korea from a whitelist of trusted buyers, which could negatively affect the supply of other key materials needed for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial materials.
The minister said if Japan imposes additional export restrictions, the government may expand the application of special overtime work.
"If (South Korea) is excluded from the whitelist, the government may have to look into what other materials would be subject to the export control," he added.
When asked about potential negative effects of expanding the overtime work scheme, such as fatigue, Lee said the government plans to come up with measures to protect workers if needed.
"(The operation of special overtime work) requires approval from workers. If needed, we will add steps to protect workers," the official said.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major umbrella labor group, condemned the government's decision, saying it forces workers to make sacrifices.
"We cannot help doubting whether the government has no other options, except forcing workers to sacrifice and muffling public opinions in a crisis situation," it claimed.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
