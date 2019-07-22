Cannes-winning 'Parasite' tops 10 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite," the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has surpassed 10 million admissions in local theaters, data showed Monday.
The comedy-thriller film by Bong Joon-ho drew 10,000,249 moviegoers as of Sunday, the 53rd day of its run, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
It became the 26th film that reached the 10 million milestone in ticket sales in South Korea. This year alone, four films have achieved the feat: "Extreme Job," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin" and "Parasite."
It is the filmmaker's second flick surpassing the 10 million threshold, with the first being "The Host" in 2006.
"Parasite", a crossover between a comedy and thriller, deals with the striking economic class division between two families in a dark but hilarious manner.
