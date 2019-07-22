U.S. Ambassador Harris visits Gwangju cemetery for fallen pro-democracy fighters
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris visited a national cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday to pay homage to the Asian country's fallen pro-democracy fighters.
In his first visit to the National Cemetery for the May 18th Democratic Uprising since taking office a year ago, Harris laid a flower and burned incense at a memorial tower for those who died in a 1980 bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the city now revered as the cradle of the country's democracy.
"I will remember and honor the spirit of human rights and democracy that Gwangju achieved through the sacrifices its citizens made," Harris wrote in a guestbook at the cemetery.
At the grave of Yoon Sang-won, a key democracy campaigner who perished during the brutal crackdown, Harris was briefed on his role in staging a massive rally against the then military-backed government of Chun Doo-hwan.
A day earlier, Harris visited the FINA World Championships in the city to root for American swimmers. He was also seen taking a selfie with Park Tae-hwan, a former world champion and honorary ambassador for the swimming competition.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise