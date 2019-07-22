KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Innotek 114,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,900 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 35,400 UP 200
S-Oil 92,200 UP 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 87,500 UP 400
SKC 43,000 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,960 DN 30
SamsungHvyInd 7,620 DN 100
SYC 53,200 DN 200
Mobis 227,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,000 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 46,600 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 7,230 DN 100
emart 129,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 56,400 DN 400
Donga ST 99,500 DN 1,500
DWEC 4,465 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 94,500 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 9,080 UP 70
CUCKOO 126,000 DN 5,000
COSMAX 98,800 DN 1,200
MANDO 29,050 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 290,000 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 69,500 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,700 UP 50
Netmarble 91,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S333000 UP2000
HDC HOLDINGS 13,200 DN 200
S-1 99,000 DN 200
Hanchem 83,700 DN 800
DWS 40,600 DN 500
UNID 47,300 DN 50
KEPCO 26,000 UP 150
SamsungSecu 38,700 DN 200
SKTelecom 257,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 46,650 DN 500
HyundaiElev 86,300 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,150 UP 200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise