KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,495 DN 20
SPC SAMLIP 100,500 0
Hanon Systems 11,950 DN 100
SK 225,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 30
GKL 18,800 UP 200
Handsome 36,350 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,200 DN 300
BukwangPharm 16,700 0
WJ COWAY 82,900 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 145,000 UP 1,000
IBK 13,750 DN 50
KorElecTerm 61,500 DN 2,000
NamhaeChem 9,870 DN 50
DONGSUH 18,250 UP 50
BGF 6,800 DN 30
SamsungEng 16,350 0
SAMSUNG C&T 93,300 DN 100
PanOcean 5,130 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 36,600 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 29,100 DN 750
KT 27,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187000 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 DN 400
KT&G 98,800 DN 100
DHICO 6,260 0
LG Display 16,850 UP 50
Kangwonland 31,050 UP 250
NAVER 121,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 134,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 43,800 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,800 UP 250
NCsoft 500,000 DN 2,000
DSME 31,150 DN 150
DSINFRA 6,210 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,200 UP 350
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise