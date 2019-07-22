Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 22, 2019

SAMSUNG SDS 213,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,495 DN 20
SPC SAMLIP 100,500 0
Hanon Systems 11,950 DN 100
SK 225,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,140 UP 30
GKL 18,800 UP 200
Handsome 36,350 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,200 DN 300
BukwangPharm 16,700 0
WJ COWAY 82,900 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 145,000 UP 1,000
IBK 13,750 DN 50
KorElecTerm 61,500 DN 2,000
NamhaeChem 9,870 DN 50
DONGSUH 18,250 UP 50
BGF 6,800 DN 30
SamsungEng 16,350 0
SAMSUNG C&T 93,300 DN 100
PanOcean 5,130 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 36,600 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 29,100 DN 750
KT 27,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187000 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 DN 400
KT&G 98,800 DN 100
DHICO 6,260 0
LG Display 16,850 UP 50
Kangwonland 31,050 UP 250
NAVER 121,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 134,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 43,800 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,800 UP 250
NCsoft 500,000 DN 2,000
DSME 31,150 DN 150
DSINFRA 6,210 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,200 UP 350
