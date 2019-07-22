Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 July 22, 2019

CJ CheilJedang 282,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 288,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 31,100 DN 100
LGH&H 1,311,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 357,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,600 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 45,450 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 98,400 DN 2,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,850 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,800 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,700 UP 100
Celltrion 184,500 0
Huchems 22,550 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 0
KIH 79,900 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 38,700 0
GS 52,400 DN 300
CJ CGV 38,200 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 17,150 DN 150
LIG Nex1 30,150 UP 350
FILA KOREA 70,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 UP 50
Yuhan 230,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 21,200 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 95,000 DN 100
DaelimInd 105,500 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN200
KiaMtr 42,850 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 96,000 DN 300
SK hynix 78,400 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 740,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,800 DN 350
Hanwha 25,700 DN 150
DB HiTek 14,050 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,760 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 0
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!