KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CJ CheilJedang 282,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 288,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 31,100 DN 100
LGH&H 1,311,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 357,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO E&C 19,600 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 45,450 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 98,400 DN 2,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,850 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,800 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,700 UP 100
Celltrion 184,500 0
Huchems 22,550 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 0
KIH 79,900 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 38,700 0
GS 52,400 DN 300
CJ CGV 38,200 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 17,150 DN 150
LIG Nex1 30,150 UP 350
FILA KOREA 70,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 UP 50
Yuhan 230,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 21,200 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 95,000 DN 100
DaelimInd 105,500 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15900 DN200
KiaMtr 42,850 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 96,000 DN 300
SK hynix 78,400 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 740,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,800 DN 350
Hanwha 25,700 DN 150
DB HiTek 14,050 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,760 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise