LF 25,700 UP 150

FOOSUNG 10,850 UP 150

JW HOLDINGS 6,800 UP 180

SK Innovation 173,500 UP 3,500

POONGSAN 25,250 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 45,450 DN 50

Hansae 19,800 DN 550

LG HAUSYS 57,000 DN 600

Youngone Corp 35,050 DN 100

L&L 15,100 0

BoryungPharm 12,750 UP 100

KOLON IND 43,400 UP 400

HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 3,500

CJ 96,800 DN 1,200

JWPHARMA 31,550 DN 200

LGInt 18,500 DN 300

DongkukStlMill 7,090 UP 20

SBC 17,100 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 200

TONGYANG 1,785 DN 20

Daesang 24,750 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,310 DN 20

ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 300

KISWire 25,350 DN 150

LotteFood 524,000 DN 5,000

KCC 254,500 DN 500

AmoreG 59,000 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 133,000 DN 1,500

HankookShellOil 327,000 UP 1,500

TaekwangInd 1,325,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 30

KAL 28,150 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,965 DN 95

LG Corp. 73,800 DN 100

SsangyongMtr 3,625 DN 40

NamyangDairy 555,000 DN 7,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 DN 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,650 DN 200

Shinsegae 278,500 UP 5,000

Nongshim 241,500 UP 1,500

(MORE)