KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LF 25,700 UP 150
FOOSUNG 10,850 UP 150
JW HOLDINGS 6,800 UP 180
SK Innovation 173,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 25,250 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 45,450 DN 50
Hansae 19,800 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 57,000 DN 600
Youngone Corp 35,050 DN 100
L&L 15,100 0
BoryungPharm 12,750 UP 100
KOLON IND 43,400 UP 400
HanmiPharm 299,500 UP 3,500
CJ 96,800 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 31,550 DN 200
LGInt 18,500 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 7,090 UP 20
SBC 17,100 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,785 DN 20
Daesang 24,750 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,310 DN 20
ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 300
KISWire 25,350 DN 150
LotteFood 524,000 DN 5,000
KCC 254,500 DN 500
AmoreG 59,000 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 133,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 327,000 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,325,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 30
KAL 28,150 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,965 DN 95
LG Corp. 73,800 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 3,625 DN 40
NamyangDairy 555,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,650 DN 200
Shinsegae 278,500 UP 5,000
Nongshim 241,500 UP 1,500
