KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SGBC 43,700 DN 550
Hyosung 77,800 DN 100
LOTTE 38,350 DN 400
AK Holdings 45,850 UP 500
Binggrae 66,700 UP 300
GCH Corp 22,000 DN 700
LotteChilsung 150,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 DN 100
POSCO 236,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 53,700 DN 800
SamsungElec 47,200 UP 400
NHIS 14,350 DN 100
SK Discovery 26,000 DN 500
LS 49,000 UP 550
GC Corp 109,000 0
GS E&C 34,900 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,500 DN 500
KPIC 127,500 UP 500
GS Retail 38,600 DN 800
Ottogi 656,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 25,950 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,700 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 5,380 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 800
Hanmi Science 48,300 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 96,900 UP 300
Hanssem 68,700 DN 2,100
KSOE 109,000 DN 2,500
Hanwha Chem 20,600 DN 150
OCI 90,400 DN 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,300 DN 200
KorZinc 463,000 UP 4,000
HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 50
ORION 83,600 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 199,500 DN 8,500
SKCHEM 49,800 UP 500
HDC-OP 35,250 DN 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,900 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 0
(END)
-
1
BTS to hold unprecedented K-pop concert in Saudi Arabia
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
4
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
2
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling renaming next month's joint military exercise