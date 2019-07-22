Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 July 22, 2019

SGBC 43,700 DN 550
Hyosung 77,800 DN 100
LOTTE 38,350 DN 400
AK Holdings 45,850 UP 500
Binggrae 66,700 UP 300
GCH Corp 22,000 DN 700
LotteChilsung 150,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 DN 100
POSCO 236,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 53,700 DN 800
SamsungElec 47,200 UP 400
NHIS 14,350 DN 100
SK Discovery 26,000 DN 500
LS 49,000 UP 550
GC Corp 109,000 0
GS E&C 34,900 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,500 DN 500
KPIC 127,500 UP 500
GS Retail 38,600 DN 800
Ottogi 656,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 25,950 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,700 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 5,380 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,300 UP 800
Hanmi Science 48,300 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 96,900 UP 300
Hanssem 68,700 DN 2,100
KSOE 109,000 DN 2,500
Hanwha Chem 20,600 DN 150
OCI 90,400 DN 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,300 DN 200
KorZinc 463,000 UP 4,000
HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 50
ORION 83,600 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 199,500 DN 8,500
SKCHEM 49,800 UP 500
HDC-OP 35,250 DN 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,900 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 13,800 0
(END)

