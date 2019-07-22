S. Korean Bond Yields on July 22, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 July 22, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.434 1.430 +0.4
3-year TB 1.333 1.327 +0.6
10-year TB 1.465 1.456 +0.9
2-year MSB 1.355 1.355 --
3-year CB (AA-) 1.837 1.832 +0.5
91-day CD 1.590 1.590 --
(END)
Issue Keywords
