S. Korea and Indonesia to address double tax avoidance
SEJONG, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Indonesia agreed Monday to actively address double tax avoidance in a move to further boost bilateral trade and investment, South Korea's tax agency said.
National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun and his Indonesian counterpart, Robert Pakpahan, also agreed to exchange tax information to prevent offshore tax evasion.
The two met at the Seoul office of the National Tax Service earlier in the day. It marked the first meeting since 2018 when the two sides agreed to hold regular talks.
Trade volume between South Korea and Indonesia stood at $20 billion in 2018, up from $18 billion in 2017, according to South Korean government data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) BOK delivers unexpected rate cut amid growing uncertainty, further cuts growth outlook
-
2
Moon meets bipartisan parliamentary leaders amid deepening economic woes
-
3
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
4
(6th LD) U.S. will do 'what it can' to help resolve Seoul-Tokyo row: senior diplomat
-
5
Pentagon drops first summer album, 'SUM(ME:R)'
-
1
(LEAD) Japan did not take action against ships suspected of carrying N.K. coal: Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. says planned S. Korea-U.S. military drill will affect working-level nuclear talks
-
3
(2nd LD) Submarine periscope-like object spotted off west coast
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul mulling 'various scenarios' over Tokyo's deadline for forced labor arbitration panel: officials
-
5
Startup investment hits record high in first half
-
1
Korean ship attacked by pirates near Singapore Strait
-
2
S. Korea to step up efforts to fend off Japan's additional trade restrictions
-
3
S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. security adviser Bolton to meet top S. Korean officials this week: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple