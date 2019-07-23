(Gwangju Swimming) Men's high diving champion to be crowned Wednesday
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- American high diver Steve LoBue will try to win his second straight men's world title at the FINA World Championships on Wednesday.
LoBue led the field after the first two rounds with the score of 218.40 points, 8.85 points ahead of Jonathan Paredes of Mexico. Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic, who got silver behind LoBue two years ago, ranked third at the halfway point with 194.05 points.
If LoBue can maintain the lead over the final two rounds, scheduled for Wednesday, he will become the first repeat champion of high diving, which first became a medal sport at the biennial event in 2013.
Paredes won bronze at the inaugural high diving competition in 2013 and silver in 2015.
The 2015 champion from Britain, Gary Hunt, was in fourth place after the first two rounds at 189 points. The 2013 gold medalist, Orlando Duque of Mexico, was in seventh.
Also on Wednesday, five more gold medals will come from the swimming pool, and the United States will chase its second straight title in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.
The event joined the world championships program in 2015, and the U.S. is the only country to have won a medal in each of the first two editions, having won silver in 2015 before moving up to gold two years later.
There will be semifinals in the women's water polo, with the U.S. taking on Australia and Spain facing Hungary.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Wednesday. All times are local.
- High diving (Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue)
Men's rounds 3-4 (12 p.m.)
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 50m backstroke, heats (10 a.m.~)
Men's 100m freestyle, heats
Men's 200m individual medley, heats
Women's 200m butterfly, heats
4x100 mixed medley relay, heats
Men's 800m freestyle, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 200m freestyle, final
Men's 100m freestyle, semifinals
Women's 50m backstroke, semifinals
Men's 200m butterfly, final
Men's 50m breaststroke, final
Women's 200m butterfly, semifinals
Men's 200m individual medley, semifinals
4x100 mixed medley relay, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's 11th place game, China vs. New Zealand (9:30 a.m.)
Women's ninth place game, Canada vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m.)
Women's 5th-8th place semifinals, Greece vs. Russia (2 p.m.)
Women's 5th-8th place semifinals, Netherlands vs. Italy (3:30 p.m.)
Women's semifinals, United States vs. Australia (5 p.m.)
Women's semifinals, Spain vs. Hungary (6:30 p.m.)
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
