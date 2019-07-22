(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Kim Seo-yeong finishes 6th in 200m medley
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong placed sixth in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) final at the world championships on Monday, the best result in the pool so far for the host country.
Kim clocked 2:10.12 at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, far off her national record of 2:08.34. Her best time for the year remains 2:09.97.
On Sunday, Kim had 2:11.45 in the heats and 2:10.21 in the semifinals.
Kim matched her best ranking position at a world championship. In 2007, she also finished in sixth as the first South Korean to make the world championships final in a medley event.
In the IM, swimmers race in the order of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.
Swimming in Lane 1, Kim was third at the 50m split in 27.67. She stayed in that position at the halfway point in 1:00.39, but by the 150m split, Kim fell to eighth and last place in 1:38.86.
Kim touched the pad in seventh place in 2:10.12, just 0.31 ahead of Siobhan O'Connor of Britain. But soon, Kim moved up to sixth place when Yui Ohashi of Japan was disqualified.
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won a record fourth straight title in 2:07.53, with Ye Shiwen of China taking silver in 2:08.60. Sydney Pickrem of Canada earned bronze in 2:08.70.
Kim was hoping to become the first South Korean female swimmer to win a world champinships medal. Park Tae-hwan, who counts two gold medals in the 400m free among his three medals, remains the only South Korean swimmer to have made the podium at the worlds.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
