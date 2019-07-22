(Gwangju Swimming) Canadian shocks Sweden in women's butterfly; Hungarian star makes history
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A day after an Australian teenager spoiled a bid at history, a 19-year-old from Canada did the same on Monday at the swimming world championships.
Maggie MacNeil of Canada shocked Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden to win the women's 100m butterfly final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, with the time of 55.83 seconds.
Sjostrom was going for her fourth consecutive title and a fifth title overall, both of which would have been records for a single event by a woman, but finished 0.39 second behind for second place. Australia's Emma McKeon took bronze with 56.61.
On Sunday, Ariarne Titmus of Australia, 18, beat Katie Ledecky of the United States for the women's 400m freestyle title, foiling Ledecky's bid for her fourth consecutive title.
Titmus' final spurt immediately became the stuff of legend, but MacNeil's last 50m was no less impressive.
Sjostrom led the field at the 50m split in 25.96, 0.05 ahead of a world record pace, while MacNeil was lagging behind in fifth at 26.77. The Canadian caught Sjostrom with about 25m left and put up the final split of 29.06, with no one else coming in under 30 seconds.
MacNeil's was the first medal in this event for the Great White North since Wendy Quirk's silver in 1978.
And with Ledecky and Sjostrom both unable to pull off a four-peat, Katinka Hosszu of Hungary became the first woman to accomplish that in the 200m individual medley (IM), the last final held on Monday.
Hosszu clocked 2:07.53, and Ye Shiwen of China took second place in 2:08.60. Sydney Pickrem of Canada earned bronze in 2:08.70.
This is the second event that Hosszu has won four times, after the 400m IM (2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017).
With South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook in attendance, Kim Seo-yeong finished in sixth in 2:10.12. She came in seventh among eight finalists but moved up to sixth following the disqualification of Yui Ohashi of Japan.
Kim was the only South Korean in a final on Monday. Five South Koreans who entered the preliminaries during Monday's morning session were all eliminated.
Caeleb Dressel of the United States became the first double gold medalist in Gwangju, as he won the men's 50m butterfly to add to his 4x100m freestyle relay title from the prevoius day.
Dressel broke his own world championships record with 22.35 seconds, and Oleg Kostin of Russia took second place in 22.70. Nicholas Santos of Brazil ended in third in 22.79.
Dressel won a record-tying seven gold medals in 2017, though he said prior to this year's event that he wasn't going to count his medals and he would only take one race at a time.
Earlier in the evening, Adam Peaty of Britain became the first to win the men's 100m breaststroke three times, cruising to the top in the time of 57.14 seconds.
Fellow Briton James Wilby won silver in 58.46 seconds, followed by Yan Zibei of China with 58.63.
Peaty broke his own world record in the semifinals on Sunday, with a time of 56.88. The previous mark had been 57.10.
Peaty was slightly ahead of his world record pace by 0.03 second at the 50m split, but couldn't quite break the 57-second barrier for the second straight night. No other man has even broken the 58-second mark.
In other evening races, Sun Yang of China finished second in the men's 200m freestyle semifinals in 1:45.31, 0.41 back of Clyde Lewis of Australia.
Sun is chasing his second straight title in the event and also his second gold medal of this year's championships, following the gold in the 400m free on Sunday.
If Sun wins the 200m title Tuesday, he will tie Ian Thorpe of Australia for the third most world titles among men, behind only Michael Phelps (26) and Ryan Lochte (18).
Also on Monday, defending champion Xu Jiayu of China won the men's 100m backstroke semifinals in 52.17. Ryan Murphy of the U.S., world record holder, tied for second with Evgeny Rylov of Russia in 52.44.
There has been no dominant force in this event in recent years. Since Aaron Peirsol of the U.S. won three in a row from 2003 to 2007, there have been six different champions, with Frenchmen Camille Lacourt and Jeremy Stravius sharing the gold in 2011.
Yuliya Efimova of Russia topped the semifinals in the women's 100m breaststroke in 1:05.56. Lilly King, defending champion from the U.S., finished 0.1 second behind.
Those two have split the past two world titles: Efimova in 2015 and King in 2017.
In the women's 100m backstroke semifinals, defending champion Kylie Masse led the way in 58.50 seconds. The Canadian will try to do what only Ulrike Richter of Germany did in 1973 and 1975 -- to win back-to-back world titles in this event.
