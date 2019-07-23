Trump on alleged Huawei-NK ties: We will have to find out
All Headlines 01:39 July 23, 2019
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will have to "find out" about a news report alleging a secret relationship between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and North Korea.
According to The Washington Post, the Chinese company blacklisted by the U.S. on national security concerns helped build and maintain North Korea's commercial wireless network.
Asked about the report, Trump told reporters: "We will have to find out."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
